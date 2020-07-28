Advertisement

Gov. Noem announces program to help SD workers dislocated by COVID-19

UpSkill is an online certification program for South Dakotans to have pathway to a a career
Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - In an effort to support workers dislocated by COVID-19, Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday, July 27, announced the launch of the program UpSkill.

“UpSkill consists of 22 online certificate programs in high-demand fields, including business, health care, information technology, and manufacturing. The programs will begin this fall at the state’s four technical colleges,” according to a news release from the state.

Noem said in the release that “South Dakota is poised to bounce back from COVID-19 stronger than ever.”

“For those looking for a new career path as we get back to normal, UpSkill is here to help you. This educational program will provide a clear pathway to stable careers,” Noem said in the release.

UpSkill participants will earn credentials at little or no cost. Participants must be eligible for re-employment assistance through the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and be deemed a dislocated worker.

Dislocated workers in the state can apply for the UpSkill program starting now, according to the release.

UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding. Participating technical colleges include Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.

More information can be found at www.SDUpSkill.com.

Meanwhile, the state’s positive COVID-19 case total rose by 49 to 8,444 on Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases rose to 917, an increase of nine from Sunday.

