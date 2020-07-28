Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon pivot to virtual programming
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon are switching up how they do business. Why virtual programming? COVID-19 prevented them from meeting in-person with Girl Scouts but they wanted to ensure they could keep their troops connected and continuing on their Girl Scout journey.
· Find more information: gsdakotahorizons.org
