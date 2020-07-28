Advertisement

Finally, some good rains in the forecast!

Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major change in the weather pattern promises some beneficial rainfall for much of the area starting tonight and lasting through Thursday. Some locations could see over an inch of rainfall, which will be most welcomed! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for the Black Hills and plains east of the hills on into south-central South Dakota.

Temperatures will be rather hot today, then much cooler Wednesday and Thursday with the clouds and showers around. Drier, warmer weather returns Friday and hold through the weekend - the first weekend of August!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms return Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Showers and storms fire up Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.

Forecast

KEVN

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Mostly sunny and warm to start the week, but changes soon!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM MDT
Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Latest News

Forecast

The heat returns Saturday with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
High temperatures back into the 90s.

Forecast

Still Hot; Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:58 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
Hot weather remains for Southwestern South Dakota with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. But the severe threat stays East of the Black Hills into the central plains. 90′s will stay through Saturday, but the 80′s return Sunday and to start the work week. Even with the cooler air Sunday, there is another chance for thunderstorms over the central part of the state. The 90′s return by the middle of next week.

Forecast

Another hot day today, and it stays hot into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Hot again Thursday with a few storms possible

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be back in the 90s for many with a few storms on the plains.

Forecast

If you like it hot ...

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview forecast for the next 7 days