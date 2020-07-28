Advertisement

COVID vaccine moves into phase three, so what does that mean?

The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.
The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.
The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.

Director of research for Monument Health, Roger DeRaad, said vaccine trials happen in three phases. Phase one and two determine the vaccine's effect on the body, it's safety, and if the dosage is achieving the desired effect. Phase three requires more participants and looks at the effectiveness of the vaccine. This phase also takes the longest. According to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the development and testing of vaccines can take from one to even 15 years.

"Usually with a vaccine trial, it takes years," said DeRaad. "We couldn't even conceive of having a phase three vaccine six months ago when we began talking about the COVID issue, so it's pretty miraculous that within six months that we're already testing it in people."

DeRaad said people have expressed interest in the COVID vaccine trial and urges people to consider if they would be interested in volunteering.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: moments ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

News

Hart Ranch sees locals and tourist outdoor during pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Hart Ranch in Rapid City offers camping and a weekly rodeo series. With distanced RV sites and a swimming pool by reservation, the Hart Ranch aims to give visitors a choice. Including Wild West Wednesdays, with an arena on the ranch showcasing local rodeo contestants and social distancing attendees.

News

Noem says kids should be in school

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
The governor also said not attending school could be harmful to children.

News

Gov. Noem announces program to help SD workers dislocated by COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
UpSkill is an online certification program for South Dakotans to have pathway to a a career

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pennington reports just one new COVID-19 infection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning; but no new deaths.

News

Swim tubes

Updated: 15 hours ago
Hills Tire and Supply in Rapid City offers inner tubes to float down the creek. These tires are heavy duty tires that go inside tires for a vehicle.

News

Deadwood School Plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood school district plans to open their doors on September 2nd -- with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and strongly encouraging masks for students and faculty.

News

Defund the Police Response

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June -- calling attention to changes they wish to see within the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Rapid City Police department will continue looking at procedures and policies and listening to the community.

News

State budget

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The state of South Dakota recently closed the 2020 budget year with a surplus of 19 million dollars. But with tax revenue down due to the coronavirus pandemic ... experts say the budget could see large shortfalls.

News

Rally vendors KEVN 9

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The number of vendors for the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down by 30% from last year. With those numbers being down, the amount of new vendors are up