COVID vaccine moves into phase three, so what does that mean?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.

Director of research for Monument Health, Roger DeRaad, said vaccine trials happen in three phases. Phase one and two determine the vaccine's effect on the body, it's safety, and if the dosage is achieving the desired effect. Phase three requires more participants and looks at the effectiveness of the vaccine. This phase also takes the longest. According to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the development and testing of vaccines can take from one to even 15 years.

"Usually with a vaccine trial, it takes years," said DeRaad. "We couldn't even conceive of having a phase three vaccine six months ago when we began talking about the COVID issue, so it's pretty miraculous that within six months that we're already testing it in people."

DeRaad said people have expressed interest in the COVID vaccine trial and urges people to consider if they would be interested in volunteering.

