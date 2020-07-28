Belle Fourche Community Theater gets in line with online content

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) will be presenting the premiere episode of ‘Jupiter & Mars,’ an online audio play written by BFACT alumni and performed entirely online. The first episode will premiere as a Facebook Live event on July 28 at 7pm at https://www.facebook.com/BFCTheater/. The next two episodes will premiere on August 11 and August 25, respectively. The remaining 6 episodes’ release dates are still to come. After the premiere of each episode, they can be found on our YouTube account, all for free.

