Advertisement

Belle Fourche Community Theater gets in line with online content

Belle Fourche Community Theatre
Belle Fourche Community Theatre
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Belle Fourche Area Community Theater (BFACT) will be presenting the premiere episode of ‘Jupiter & Mars,’ an online audio play written by BFACT alumni and performed entirely online. The first episode will premiere as a Facebook Live event on July 28 at 7pm at https://www.facebook.com/BFCTheater/. The next two episodes will premiere on August 11 and August 25, respectively. The remaining 6 episodes’ release dates are still to come. After the premiere of each episode, they can be found on our YouTube account, all for free.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon pivot to virtual programming

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Blake Joseph and Maral Meyer

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - GIRL SCOUTS DAKOTA HORIZON

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - BELLE FOURCHE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Coronavirus

Pennington reports just one new COVID-19 infection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning; but no new deaths.

Latest News

Morning

KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Swim tubes

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hills Tire and Supply in Rapid City offers inner tubes to float down the creek. These tires are heavy duty tires that go inside tires for a vehicle.

News

Deadwood School Plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood school district plans to open their doors on September 2nd -- with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and strongly encouraging masks for students and faculty.

News

Defund the Police Response

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June -- calling attention to changes they wish to see within the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Rapid City Police department will continue looking at procedures and policies and listening to the community.

News

State budget

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The state of South Dakota recently closed the 2020 budget year with a surplus of 19 million dollars. But with tax revenue down due to the coronavirus pandemic ... experts say the budget could see large shortfalls.

News

Rally vendors KEVN 9

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The number of vendors for the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down by 30% from last year. With those numbers being down, the amount of new vendors are up