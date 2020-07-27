Advertisement

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, left, pose next to U.S. actor Tom Hanks, right, and his wife Rita Wilson, holding up their new Greek passports, on the island of Antiparos, Greece, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Greece offered citizenship to Hanks, Wilson, and their two children in recognition of the family's help in assisting victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.
In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, left, pose next to U.S. actor Tom Hanks, right, and his wife Rita Wilson, holding up their new Greek passports, on the island of Antiparos, Greece, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Greece offered citizenship to Hanks, Wilson, and their two children in recognition of the family's help in assisting victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.(Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A point of pride for Greece was touched by controversy Monday, as the country’s prime minister was criticized by an opposition party for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on being granted Greek citizenship.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared a photograph showing him and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis at a meeting with Hanks and Wilson, who were holding up their new Greek passports.

"Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are now proud Greek citizens," Mitsotakis wrote in the post.

Greece offered citizenship to Hanks, Wilson, and their two children, in recognition of the family's help in raising funds for the victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.

Wilson, an actress and producer, has Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday that the prime minister and his wife had used a commercial flight on Saturday to travel to the island of Paros, and then traveled to nearby Antiparos, where Hanks and Wilson have a holiday home. They then used a military helicopter for a trip to the ancient theater of Epidaurus on Sunday to watch a performance of an ancient tragedy.

The main left-wing opposition Syriza party accused the prime minister of using Greece's military helicopters like a "personal radio taxi."

Petsas argued that Mitsotakis was performing his duties as prime minister by attending an "important cultural event."

Neither Petsas nor Syriza referred to Hanks by name.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden support, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The poll finds that Biden's supporters are less enthusiastic than Trump's, although the Democrat's coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

National

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hawaii avoided a direct hit Monday from Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with virus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

National

LIVE: Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

News

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Sioux Falls.

National Politics

Lawmakers, public to pay respects to John Lewis at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers and the public will be able to honor Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National Politics

White House national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

National

GRAPHIC: Witness talks about fatal shooting at Austin protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Family members and friends of Garrett Foster are sharing a GoFundMe page - with a photo of him and his fiancée.