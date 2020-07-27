Sturgis sees historic increase in new vendors for the rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are just a little more than a week away from the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and vendors are starting to pop up around town.

The number of vendors for the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is down by 30% from last year. However, the number of new vendors is up.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie says this has been the highest increase in new vendors the city has ever seen, and they range from locals to people across the nation.

Including vendor for Leon Leather Company Michele Sydman from Florida.

“We are from Florida, this is our first year here and you know we decided to take the chance because we know it’s going to be huge,” says Sydman.

With events being canceled due to COVID-19, this the first event Sydman has attended since March, down from her typical 5 to 7.

But she is optimistic about this rally.

“People are looking for something to do because everything has been shut down, I think people are going to come here and have a great time.,” says Sydman.

As of Monday July 27th, the city has 178 vendors, but Ainslie says that number is sure to go up.

“This is our first year, so we’re ok with it being a little bit down,” says Jerry Kane from Big Weenie Wagon.

But the numbers don't put a damper on her excitement.

"We're super excited. Aren't you guys excited?"

Throughout the rally the vendors are going to be changing, city officials say you can apply for a vendor permit up until the last day.

