Storms return Tuesday afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the 60s for some and 50s for others. We will be dry.

After a sunny start to Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms return during the afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s to low 90s by the middle of the day, but stay steady or fall through the afternoon as the clouds and storms develop and impact the area. Storms are expected to continue Tuesday night through Thursday before tapering off.

We’re expecting a decent chunk of rain from this system, which will help out with our drought conditions. The only downfall is that this rain is expected to fall quickly over a short period of time, which means there will be a threat for flash flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place for noon Wednesday through midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Heavy rain of 1″-2″ could fall in a short period of time, which could cause flooding over roadways and streams/creeks to rise rapidly. Overall, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, 1″-3″ or more of rainfall could be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s for many.

We’re drying out Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rebound to near normal with highs back in the mid 80s. Sunshine dominates the weekend along with summer-like temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across the area.

