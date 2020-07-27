South Dakota Department of Health warns against COVID-19 scam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State officials issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Scammers call individuals and tell them they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The scammer then asks for credit card information so a COVID-19 testing kit can be sent to them, according to Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon said the Department of Health would never ask for credit card information or request money when they call regarding potential COVID-19 exposure.

