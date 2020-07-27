Advertisement

Red Cloud Indian Art Show is virtual this summer

This year, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - The Red Cloud Indian Art Show held every summer on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is usually an intimate gathering.

It’s a chance for local Lakota artists to rub elbows with big-name artists in the Indigenous art world. Organizers have found a way to carry out the show for a 52nd year, bringing vital income to Native American artists who work all winter in anticipation of selling their pieces at summer art shows.

The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School, a Jesuit school on Pine Ridge, held a virtual opening and is displaying the art online through Aug. 9.

All the artwork is for sale, with the proceeds used to support individual artists as well as the work of the Heritage Center.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

