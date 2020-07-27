Mostly sunny and warm to start the week, but changes soon!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected today and Tuesday. Highs will be near 90 both days.

A major change in the weather pattern arrives Tuesday night and holds through Thursday. A low pressure area will move in from the west and bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Much needed rainfall of up to an inch will be possible in some mlocations.

The end of the week and weekend will mark a return to a warm and dry weather pattern.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.