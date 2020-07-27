Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson

State officials confirmed less than 10 cases associated with the camp
Camp closes due to covid
Camp closes due to covid(MGN)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed less than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Camp Judson is a Christian youth summer camp. The cancelation prevents its July 26 to Aug. 1 junior-high camp from happening.

The Keystone camp, located on Old Hill City Road announced this Thursday, July 23 on the Facebook page.

Three campers, three counselors and the camp director tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by The First Baptist Church of Sioux Falls’ Facebook page in the comments.

Derrick Haskins, communications and community director for the state health department, advised the camp, and all summer camps, to follow CDC guidance.

He also mentioned there were no intentions of issuing a public notice.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 917 in South Dakota

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota has recorded 123 COVID-19 deaths so far.

News

Rep. Dusty Johnson wants to end pedophile’s federal pension

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson wants former IHS doctor convicted of pedophilia to lose his federal pension.

News

South Dakota records first West Nile virus case of 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2020.

News

South Dakota man charged in 1974 slaying in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who was questioned in 1974 about the killing of a woman who was stabbed 38 times in her western Minnesota home has now been charged with murder.

Latest News

News

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Sioux Falls.

News

Sturgis prom

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

COVID shouldn’t stop you from getting the flu vaccine

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Corona virus pandemic is still in full swing, but another virus will start hitting people again soon.

News

The pandemic couldn’t stop this high school junior from putting together a prom

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The pandemic cancelled all things school related, even proms and graduations. But one Sturgis high-school junior was determined to make sure her and her classmates wouldn’t miss out on one of high schools biggest moments.

News

Man does 1.5 million push ups around the Black Hills

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Flutter Productions gets professional guidance for next performance

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:13 AM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox