City pickup truck involved in vehicle-pedestrian accident on bike path

A city pickup truck hit an individual who was lying under the Fifth Street bridge on the bike path Monday.(Connor Matteson)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A city pickup truck hit an individual who was lying under the Fifth Street bridge on the bike path Monday.

The driver was a Rapid City Parks and Recreation employee driving slowly eastward on the path. When he hit the individual, they called 911.

First responders noted that the individual was wearing dark clothing and was sprawled out across the bike path underneath the bridge. The smell of alcohol was also noted by first responders.

The individual who was hit was transported to Monument Health with minor injuries.

The driver was also checked for use of drugs or alcohol, no signs of impairment were shown.

