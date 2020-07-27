CASA shreds the trail with upcoming Black Hills Super 6

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The second annual event will be held August 22 at Big Hill Recreation Area, just outside Spearfish.

The event features two races, a 6-hour, 6-mile Loop and a 3-hour3-mile Loop. Participants can enter as individuals or teams. All participants must register before August 22 on the race site at //bikereg.com/bhsuper6 or from the events page at www.nhcasa.org.

Categories for men, women, youth ages 16 and under, teams can be male, female or co-Ed.

Medals awarded to top 3 in each category. There will also be great swag giveaways donated by Quark.

Food and beverages will be available on site, free to participants.

All proceeds help Northern Hills CASA provide abused and neglected children in the 8 counties of northwestern SD with trained, dedicated advocates.

For more information, visit www.nhcasa.org.

