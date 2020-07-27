Active COVID-19 cases rise to 917 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota reported a drop in new positive COVID-19 cases in its latest report, released Monday morning.

The state had 49 new positives to bring the total to 8,444; with no new deaths reported. Hospitalizations are down one, to 48. The state also reports that 917 cases are active and 7,404 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Pennington County added eight new infections and now has 786; second only to Minnehaha County with 4,036. Oglala Lakota, Meade and Mellette counties each added two cases; while Lawrence had one new infection. Harding remains the only one of South Dakota’s 66 counties without a recorded infection.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

