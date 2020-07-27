2-1-1 informs South Dakotans
605 Strong was created by a partnership of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, Department of Health and 211 Helpline Center.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) The 2-1-1 number is now available to access across the state of South Dakota. Recently launching the website, 605strong.com, it provides resources specific to COVID-19 related needs
The 2-1-1 Helpline Center is helping United Way of the Black Hills locate volunteer projects for Month of Caring which will take place the month of September. The Helpline Center received a $5,000 grant through the United Way We Stand COVID-19 relief fund.
