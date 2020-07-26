Advertisement

Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wetter trend is coming our way with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. The sunshine will return tomorrow, but there is a chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon. We dry out Tuesday morning but temperatures soar near 90 for a high. Greatest threat for thunderstorms will be Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. High of 78 on Wednesday.

