The pandemic couldn’t stop this high school junior from putting together a prom

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic cancelled all things school related, even proms and graduations. But one Sturgis high-school junior was determined to make sure her and her classmates wouldn’t miss out on one of high schools biggest moments.

Shelby Roberts said she was disappointed when prom was cancelled. With the help of her parents and classmates however, Roberts found a way to have her junior prom.

The Sturgis Summer Prom was able to happen because of donations like the venue, Aspen Acres Barn, and the DJ. Although it's not associated with Sturgis High School, the event is still drawing in almost 200 kids.

"You know, it's exciting. It''s kind of hat everybody thinks of when you think of high school," said Roberts, Sturgis class of 2021. "You think of prom and graduation and football games, and this was something that we didn't get to finish during the school year so I was happy that we get to have those memorizes as a junior going to my junior prom."

Roberts said the 2020 senior class deserved to have their prom and was happy she could help give them this memory.

