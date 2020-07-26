Advertisement

Flutter Productions gets professional guidance for next performance

Stevens grad comes back to work with dancer in Flutter Productions
Stevens grad comes back to work with dancer in Flutter Productions(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flutter Productions has been around for more than a decade with their all-ability dance productions. But like everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of things to a halt these days.

That doesn't mean they aren't getting ready for what's to come, with some professional help.

For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago. Adante is now a part of the Broadway touring company of Mean Girls, now on hiatus due to the pandemic, and now back home, rehearsing with Rachel for Flutter Production's Dancing with the Stars for the November Black hills Works Gala. Carter says, "It's great. It's amazing to see how much this company has grown.and get back in the studio with Rachel, I'm happy to do it. We also performed in a production in high school, so that's also very reminiscent of our past, so that's really cool." Grant says, "I'm dancing with Adante." Is he a good dance partner? Rachel says yes.. With so many events cancelled due to the coronavirus, getting ready for this productions has a extra special meaning. And for both ,there's something magical about getting the chance to perform.

Rachel says, "I love to get to start practicing dancing." Adante says, "Performing is for everyone. You can do it in your living room, you can do it in your basement, you can do it wherever. I'm very glad we have a space for Rachel and I to perform this little number we have choreographed and I think we'll have a fun time doing it." About the chance to come back and dance with Rachel again, Adante says it's been just great. And they should be ready to do when it's showtime.

The Gala performance Rachel and Adante are rehearsing for is in November and will be all-digital this year.

Latest News

Community

Lending a helping hand to the Sturgis community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting community members in Sturgis.

Community

Platelet donations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Donating platelets can help save many people.

Community

Health Watch: Elliptical machine

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM MDT
Health watch with Carol White

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City's Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

Latest News

News

A new business opens Thursday despite the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The pandemic hit local businesses hard and even caused some to close their doors. But that's not stopping area entrepreneurs from following their dreams and opening up shop ... even during these uncertain times.

Community

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Salt

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Table Salt or Sea Salt - which one is best?

Community

Fitzgerald Stadium to get $5M makeover

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
The Vision Fund will spend $5 million over a three year period for the improvements.

News

Outdoor seating gives customers a way to enjoy the weather and stay safe while at a restaurant

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Community

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market is back

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Shopping at the farmers market.

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?