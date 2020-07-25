Advertisement

Vitalant is hoping to draw in new and returning blood donors

Vitalant blood donations
Vitalant blood donations(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With South Dakota getting back to normal and big events like the Sturgis Rally coming Vitalant wants to remind you to donate blood.

Summers are already a difficult time for blood donations and COVID has slowed the donations even more.

They are also encouraging first-time donors to look into starting to donate and help save lives, donor recruitment representative, Tori Robbins says that one-third of Americans don’t even know their blood type.

“It is safe and the CDC classifies us as critical healthcare activity that needs to continue as patients are in the hospital that need your donation,” Tori Robbins, Donor Recruitment Representative, says

Donors can also do a plasma donation to help those who are battling to recover from COVID

