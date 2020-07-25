Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.
The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.
The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.
The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.
As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.
Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.
CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.
