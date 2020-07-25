Advertisement

Platelet donations

The procedure takes about two hours
Donors are at Vitalant donating their platelets.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Blood donations are crucial at this time, but another critical need is platelets.

“Platelets are the part of the blood that helps it clot, and so it’s used when patients need help to stop bleeding. And so when we give a platelet transfusion, we can use these for cancer patients, trauma patients, and transplant patients,” says the donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, Molly Barari.

Barari says platelets are in high demand and have a short shelf life and are only good for five days before they have to replenish their supply.

“People can donate platelets every two weeks, which is more often than donating whole blood. And the reason they can do that is because the body replenishes platelets more quickly,” says Barari.

When it comes to donors, Brad Junek has been donating for a few years now and comes in about every two weeks.

“God told me it would be a good thing to do, and here they told me that there is an immediate need for it because it only lasts for five days,” says Junek.

Kevin McDaniel is another donor who donates every two weeks.

“My blood type is A positive it’s very common, they don’t need it a lot, so I figured maybe they need my platelets more, and they do, and so that’s what got me into donating platelets,” says McDaniel.

And for McDaniel, this is just another way to help others.

“I’ve got a family, so I don’t have a whole lot of time to volunteer my time at a shelter or whatnot, but I can come here for two hours and donate platelets and save some lives,” says McDaniel.

