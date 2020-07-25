Advertisement

A police standoff ended peacefully on Saturday

Officers are blocking the road.
Officers are blocking the road.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A police standoff ended peacefully on Saturday on the 500 block of East Van Buren.

A man was pointing a long gun at himself.

When police arrived, around 11 am neighbors were evacuated from their homes, and roads were closed.

Negotiators worked for hours to de-escalate the situation, and around 2:30 pm, the man surrendered, and officers took him into custody.

Acting Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says he hopes the man gets the help he needs.

