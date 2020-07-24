Advertisement

Visitors allowed in Monument Health hospitals starting Monday

Bedside visits and accompaniment to procedures allowed July 27
A new 'Monument Health' sign is installed on Wednesday as part of the re-branding process for the Rapid City Regional Hospital. (KOTA)
A new 'Monument Health' sign is installed on Wednesday as part of the re-branding process for the Rapid City Regional Hospital. (KOTA) (KOTA)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting Monday, July 27, all five Monument Health hospitals will allow patients to have visitors again.

Visiting someone at their bedside is permitted. Also, patients will also be able to have accompaniment for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures.

“We recognize the emotional and medical value of having someone at your bedside when you’re ill, but it’s vital that we keep COVID-19 out of our hospitals and other facilities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., chief medical officer at Monument Health.

There are limits, however. Main visitor rules include:

  • Visiting hours at the hospitals will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time and two visitors in a 24-hour period
  • All visitors must be masked
  • Children under age 16 may visit a hospitalized parent or guardian if accompanied by an adult

The detailed visitor policy is here.

Opening Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments to visitors in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis is part of a phased approach to meeting patient needs while keeping patients and caregivers safe from the spread of COVID-19. Phase 1 began Monday, July 20, when patients at Monument Health’s John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City were allowed one person with them during their treatment.

Future phases, such as allowing visitors in clinics, will be reassessed following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We are taking it slow and being very deliberate as we look to safely meet the needs of our patients and families,” Archer said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus funds pay for law enforcment salaries and benefits

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As South Dakota looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement.

News

South Dakota’s job search waiver for unemployed ends soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Regulation waived the requirement that workers filing for unemployment must actively search for work to be eligible for benefits starting March 21. This waiver will end on Aug. 1, 2020.

News

Update - Missing woman has been found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Woman missing following altercation near Sioux Park has been found alive Friday morning.

Good Morning Black Hills

Damon Perry pops the cork on new song

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Representative Dakota South Records

Latest News

News

Ellsworth airmen have more COVID-related restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Health Watch - New ways to use an elliptical machine

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

2020 downtown Rapid City ambassador numbers drop

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fewer visitors means fewer ambassadors were needed this year in Rapid City.

News

Summer tourism and travel through the Black Hills during COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Even through the pandemic, tourists are flooding the Black Hills.

News

South Dakota sees 66 new coronavirus cases, state health secretary responds to Rapid City mayor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The South Dakota Department of Health is counting two more deaths in the state Thursday attributed to the coronavirus. One of those is in Pennington County, the 25th in the county.

News

State Health Secretary weighs in on Allender's decision to stop weekly COVID briefings

Updated: 17 hours ago
State Health Secretary weighs in on Allender's decision to stop weekly COVID briefings.