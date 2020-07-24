The heat returns Saturday with a few storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and it will remain warm with lows only falling into the 60s.

A hot day is expected Saturday as many will jump back into the 90s. Isolated showers and storms will fire around the Black Hills in the afternoon and move out toward the plains into the early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Storm chances continue into Sunday around the hills, but temperatures will be much cooler as highs only reach the low to mid 80s across the area.

We are dry Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be comfortable and near average with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs back near 90°. An isolated storm is possible Tuesday, but the chances are low. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. We dry out for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs back near 90°.

