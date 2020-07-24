Advertisement

The heat returns Saturday with a few storms

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and it will remain warm with lows only falling into the 60s.

A hot day is expected Saturday as many will jump back into the 90s. Isolated showers and storms will fire around the Black Hills in the afternoon and move out toward the plains into the early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Storm chances continue into Sunday around the hills, but temperatures will be much cooler as highs only reach the low to mid 80s across the area.

We are dry Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be comfortable and near average with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs back near 90°. An isolated storm is possible Tuesday, but the chances are low. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. We dry out for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs back near 90°.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Still Hot; Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: 23 hours ago
Hot weather remains for Southwestern South Dakota with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. But the severe threat stays East of the Black Hills into the central plains. 90′s will stay through Saturday, but the 80′s return Sunday and to start the work week. Even with the cooler air Sunday, there is another chance for thunderstorms over the central part of the state. The 90′s return by the middle of next week.

Forecast

Another hot day today, and it stays hot into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Hot again Thursday with a few storms possible

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be back in the 90s for many with a few storms on the plains.

Latest News

Forecast

If you like it hot ...

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Skyview forecast for the next 7 days

Forecast

Getting hot for the rest of the week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A few shower and storm chances will occur Thursday and Sunday.

Forecast

Hot Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT

Forecast

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats

Forecast

KEVN Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM MDT