Students will need to wear a face mask when they return to campus

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - One question many people have been asking, will students return to campus this fall, and if so, what is the plan?

Students at Black Hills State University start classes Aug. 19.

Because of current COVID 19 concerns, additional measures are in place, including modifying classroom layouts and class sizes, increasing cleaning procedures, and wearing masks.

Wednesday, The South Dakota Board of Regents approved a tiered policy with four different levels of mask protocols.

The decision is to have all six universities start the semester at level three, where masks must be worn in all public spaces on campus.

“The question might come up for some individuals as to how might that hamper the hearing for students who are distanced from a faculty member in a particular hall. Well, we’re working on a classroom piece to accompany that so that they can have technology available. The individual faculty members will have access to a headset, transmitter, microphone,” says the provost and vice president of academic affairs and Black Hills State University, Priscilla Romkema.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the university has rooms set aside for them to isolate.

