South Dakota COVID-19 deaths up to 122

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County man is the latest victim of the coronavirus; bringing South Dakota’s toll to 122 as of Friday morning.

The man, in his 50s, is the county’s 26th person to die from COVID-19. The county now has 767 coronavirus infections; second only to Minnehaha County which has 3,941.

The state’s positive COVID-19 cases is now at 8,200, with 57 in the 24-hour report time frame. Of those, 817 cases remain active. Hospitalizations is trended downward, with just 45 in-patients Friday.

