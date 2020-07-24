Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 deaths up to 122

Pennington County man in his 50s is latest SD coronavirus victim
(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County man is the latest victim of the coronavirus; bringing South Dakota’s toll to 122 as of Friday morning.

The man, in his 50s, is the county’s 26th person to die from COVID-19. The county now has 767 coronavirus infections; second only to Minnehaha County which has 3,941.

The state’s positive COVID-19 cases is now at 8,200, with 57 in the 24-hour report time frame. Of those, 817 cases remain active. Hospitalizations is trended downward, with just 45 in-patients Friday.

