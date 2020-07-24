RCPD looking for woman missing after an altercation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 29-year-old woman is missing following an altercation in the area of Sioux Park Thursday night.

Rapid City police are trying to find Cristine Tail who was last seen after being injured in a physical altercation around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on Cristine’s location can contact the police at 394-4131.

