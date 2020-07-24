Advertisement

Meade County fair moves online

The county fair moves online because of COVID-19.
The county fair moves online because of COVID-19.(Anderley Penwell)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s that time of the year for the Meade County Fair, but this year is a little bit different.

The fair is now moved onto a digital platform due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping them from having a good time.

The fair offers five different activities the kids can do online from a coloring contest to one where they can build and decorate their very own face mask.

And a main aspect of the fair is 4-H, which advisor Jenny Voigt says is huge to the kids in Meade County.

”We still wanted to give them that opportunity to show what they’ve been working on and 4-H is not necessarily always about the county fair, it’s about that project they are working on throughout the year and the lesson they’re learning.,” says Voigt.

The fair ends Saturday at five p.m. and you can find a link here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Game, Fish, and Parks sees increase of alcohol related issues at Pactola

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Enjoying a day out on a boat can be fun but can be dangerous.

Education

Students will need to wear a face mask when they return to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Getting ready to go back to school.

News

Phase two of construction on Jackson Blvd. in Spearfish is underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Construction on Jackson Blvd. in Spearfish continues.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Dakota COVID-19 deaths up to 122

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Dakota now has 122 deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Coronavirus funds pay for law enforcment salaries and benefits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As South Dakota looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement.

News

Visitors allowed in Monument Health hospitals starting Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Starting Monday, July 27, all five Monument Health hospitals will allow patients to have visitors again.

News

South Dakota’s job search waiver for unemployed ends soon

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Regulation waived the requirement that workers filing for unemployment must actively search for work to be eligible for benefits starting March 21. This waiver will end on Aug. 1, 2020.

News

Update - Missing woman has been found

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Woman missing following altercation near Sioux Park has been found alive Friday morning.

Good Morning Black Hills

Damon Perry pops the cork on new song

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Representative Dakota South Records