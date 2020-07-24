Meade County fair moves online

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s that time of the year for the Meade County Fair, but this year is a little bit different.

The fair is now moved onto a digital platform due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping them from having a good time.

The fair offers five different activities the kids can do online from a coloring contest to one where they can build and decorate their very own face mask.

And a main aspect of the fair is 4-H, which advisor Jenny Voigt says is huge to the kids in Meade County.

”We still wanted to give them that opportunity to show what they’ve been working on and 4-H is not necessarily always about the county fair, it’s about that project they are working on throughout the year and the lesson they’re learning.,” says Voigt.

The fair ends Saturday at five p.m. and you can find a link here.

