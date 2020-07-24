Advertisement

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) - A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

His quick actions were captured on his car's dashcam video and posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski of the Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan got a heart stopping call of a baby in distress.

"I was about a mile away from the house," he said. "I was right around the corner when the call came out. And the only information I got from our dispatch was there's a 3-week-old infant not breathing, and everyone is screaming in the background."

Dashcam video picked up the next tense seconds filled with fear.

"I was checking the baby's mouth to see if I can see anything, didn't see anything," Maciejewski said. "And then next thing after that is trying to do some back blows, to dislodge whatever might be deeper down in the baby's airway and that I gave her, I think, three back blows.

"And on that third one, I heard a faint cry."

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the baby was breathing on her own.

"It was a sigh of relief," Maciejewski said. "I think I actually before I spoke into my radio, I took one - a deep breath and put out over the air that 'baby's crying,' which brings joy to everyone. But that was a definitely a giant sigh of relief."

"You know what was going on, and the emotion in that moment," said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "And anyone that has a child, any mother on the planet that watches that video, any family, you can just feel the pain, the confusion, the worry. It's all there in a moment, you know? Those two or three minutes, very powerful."

Maciejewski's chief couldn't be more proud of his young officer.

"I've been a police officer for 25 years; the last couple months have been brutal, not just for me, but every cop in the United States," Dwojakowski said. "What a lot of people don't see is what we do every single day. Our guys do great police work, including saving lives."

Maciejewski got to meet the infant and family as they thanked the officer for his calm under pressure.

Police officers from around the world have reached out to say good job. And Maciejewski got the seal of approval from his hero and the man who made him want to be a police officer, his dad, who also served as an officer for 20 years.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

