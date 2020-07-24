Damon Perry pops the cork on new song

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Damon Perry’s journey has been anything but expected since he began performing at the young age of thirteen. After signing with Dakota South Records, he released his debut EP, “Mindless” including the hit single “One $hot, Two $hot” ft. Bud Holly. Perry has opened for Tom MacDonald, Afroman, and Tech N9ne and recently released his first full length album, “Side Effects May Include” in December. Perry has proven to be one of the most promising rising artists in the Black Hills region.

