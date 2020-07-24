Advertisement

Damon Perry pops the cork on new song

'Follow Me' debuts on Skyline Summer Music Series
Performs live at the skyline summer music series.
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Damon Perry’s journey has been anything but expected since he began performing at the young age of thirteen. After signing with Dakota South Records, he released his debut EP, “Mindless” including the hit single “One $hot, Two $hot” ft. Bud Holly. Perry has opened for Tom MacDonald, Afroman, and Tech N9ne and recently released his first full length album, “Side Effects May Include” in December. Perry has proven to be one of the most promising rising artists in the Black Hills region.

