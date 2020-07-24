Buzz with Bri: Arm memes stretch a wide range of topics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi Black Hills Nation I’m Brianna Schreurs the NEW digital content manager for KEVN and KOTA.

I’m taking over for Jack Siebold I know I have big shoes and a big personality to fill. I’m grateful to be here.

One thing you have to know about me is I’m an internet traditionalist. Remember Keyboard Cat? That’s right, straight out of 2007.

This video is a classic. I thought of it this week ask “Cat Chef” trended. Honestly, I don’t trust a cat making me drinks, food or anything.

As our friend Jack Siebold says, cats are jerks! How are you going to guarantee that any of that liquid isn’t cat pee?

Similarly, there’s an old trend on the internet of doing different tasks with doll hands. These guys decided to cook a whole meal with doll hands. It doesn’t go well for them …

Luckily, this was a year ago, so no one has gone stir crazy from the pandemic yet and done this. Doing this makes cooking harder, sure. BUT it also makes cleaning take longer. I’m against it.

But I am for this, chicken arms. That’s right, you can purchase these plastic muscle arms for your coop. Each of your chickens can have arms like Dwyane the Rock Johnson. Basically making everything they do an action movie. Not bad for a backyard hobby

If you’re not convinced that birds with arms are a good idea, check out this trending video from the week. Arms definitely add something to the whole situation. And isn’t that what we need right now?

Mindless entertainment of bird-human splices? We all feel like we are chickens running around with our heads cut off, so this video redefines the phrase to running around like birds with human arms.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.