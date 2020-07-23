Advertisement

Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot weather remains for Southwestern South Dakota with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. But the severe threat stays East of the Black Hills into the central plains. 90′s will stay through Saturday, but the 80′s return Sunday and to start the work week. Even with the cooler air Sunday, there is another chance for thunderstorms over the central part of the state. The 90′s return by the middle of next week.

Highs will be back in the 90s for many with a few storms on the plains.

A few shower and storm chances will occur Thursday and Sunday.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats

Cooler temperatures stay with us to end the weekend, but with a few showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening Sunday. And this storm will linger into Monday with another round of afternoon and evening storms.The risk of thunderstorms is lower as we head into the coming week, and temps will warm up to the high 80s!