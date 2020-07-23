Tourism in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer tourism is looking a bit different due to the pandemic, but people are still making their way to the Black Hills even if it wasn’t their first choice.

“This summer, we were going to go to Europe for a month, but due to the pandemic and COVID, we had to cancel and move it to next summer, so we needed to figure out what to do. And we thought going on a trip to different national monuments would be cool,” says Alex Cook from Arkansas.

Cook says he never really considered taking a trip to South Dakota, but after some research, he thought it would be a nice place to go.

"We knew the pandemic wasn't as bad here and also what we were doing was more out in the open and also just not that busy. So all of that was attractive," says Cook.

Plans also changed for the Riddle family.

"We were going to Kansas City with the family, but since baseballs no longer about right now, we decided to come here," says the Riddle family from Nebraska.

Even though it wasn’t the vacation, the family initially planned, it was still a memorable one.

"It's been better, I think. A lot more things to do," says the Riddle family.

One Iowa resident didn't want to go on vacation where there's a lot of regulations. And even though she headed to the Black Hills, it was plan D, Oregon previously topped her list.

“We were disappointed; definitely, I may have shed a few tears. And it was also my husband’s and I twentieth anniversary, so we kind of wanted to go somewhere that we hadn’t been together as a family, we have two boys, but we’re having a great time out here,” says Jodi Peterson from Iowa.

