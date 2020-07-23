Advertisement

Rapid City’s Downtown Ambassadors are back

The ambassadors are back for their second summer
People are sitting down at Main Street Square.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Downtown Ambassadors are back for their second summer.

Currently, there are three ambassadors compared to the five last year.

They cut back due to fewer people in the area.

The goal of the program is to provide tourists with various resources and information about the area.

The supervisor for the ambassadors says last year they saw more than 30,000 visitors from all 50 states.

This year there’s been about 15,000, and so far, they have marked off every state but one, Hawaii.

“When we see ambassadors, they kind of know where to go what to do, what restaurants to eat at, and where the grocery stores are and the hospitals. And that’s good for some of the people that don’t know where to go and what to do,” says the supervisor for the Downtown ambassadors, Manuel Davila.

The ambassadors are in the downtown area, starting around 9 am and go until 5 pm depending on the weather.

