Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City's Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

Rapid City park shelters and public restrooms were closed part of the summer, with most opening back up July 1. Parks and Rec is now in full operation in most of Rapid City's parks and has seen lots of people using the shelters and restrooms since their reopening. The park shelters are taking reservations so the department can monitor how many groups are using it so it can be cleaned before and after people use them. The restrooms are also cleaned daily. But what about other areas, such as playgrounds?

"Basically, we're asking for the publics' help there," Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator. "If it's a young mom or dad and they have a little one, that's going to be playing on the swing set or playground set, if they've got some wipes and so forth, they can help us out by cleaning the slide, cleaning the swing set, before and after, helping us out a little bit there."

Shoemaker said parks and rec is doing pretty much the same cleaning protocols as past summers with some additional cleaning of shelters and restrooms.

