Motorcyclist killed in crash near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - A motorcyclist was killed on Iron Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon when he hit a pickup truck.

The 58-year-old rider was westbound on Iron Mountain Road when he “failed to negotiate a right-hand curve” and hit an oncoming pickup. This is according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The woman driving the pickup, as well as a male passenger, where not injured.

The names of people involved in the crash have not been released, pending notification of family members.

The crash was just after 1 p.m., about seven miles south of Keystone.

