Masks required for public SD universities in fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Board of Regents adopted a tiered approach to face-covering requirements for the six public universities in South Dakota Wednesday.

Universities will begin the semester at Level 3, which requires face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus.

The board’s protocol, which applies to all students, staff, faculty, and campus visitors, provides for four differentiated levels of response:

Level 1 requires face coverings in all classroom or lab settings where course delivery requires close proximity or physical contact and makes the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing impractical. Examples are instructional laboratories, clinical training environments, and design or art studio instruction.

Level 2 requires face coverings in all public areas of academic buildings on campus (including classrooms, hallways, and common areas), along with other indoor areas where 30 or more individuals frequently congregate or interact in a setting not conducive to maintaining CDC-recommended physical distancing.

Level 3 requires face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus.

Level 4 requires face coverings in all public indoor and outdoor areas of campus.

This action will be reviewed 30 days after the start of the fall academic term.

