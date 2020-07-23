Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

‘I was going through some bad times’
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Alex Trebek, never one to shy away from discussions about his cancer treatment, already has an update to his memoir that was released this week.

The “Jeopardy!” host has clarified something he said in his book “The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life.”

“I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it,” he wrote in the memoir. “If it doesn’t work I’ll probably stop treatment. Quality of life was an important consideration.”

Trebek said he doesn’t feel that way anymore in a statement released on social media.

“That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times,” the TV host said.

A message from Alex: “I feel the need to clarify my quote that, if my course of cancer treatment does not continue to...

Posted by Jeopardy! on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Trebek said his current numbers are “very good,” but noted he knows he need to patient with his new immunotherapy program.

“If it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment -- NOT stop all treatment,” he said.

Trebek, who turned 80 on Wednesday, told fans he was sorry if he caused any worry.

“I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show, which went into reruns early because of the coronavirus, plans to resume taping for its September return in a few weeks if state and local government restrictions aimed at controlling the virus’ spread allow.

He revealed his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

