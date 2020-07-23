Advertisement

Health Watch: Elliptical machine

Healthwatch
Healthwatch(KOTA KEVN ONLY)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi, I want to demonstrate some exercises you can do on an elliptical to change it up and make it a bit more fun and maybe include some weight. While teaching you difference of using handles or not. Ellipticals are really great for knee issues hips with shorter and wider strides. If you are holding here you are really focusing on the lower body, if you rock it makes it easier if you are doing that it lowers your resistance down. Using the arms you get a full-body workout, it helps the arms and burning calories, and any time your hands are over your heart in movement you are burning more calories. You can switch it up and go backwards you are still working your whole lower body but working more on your glutes and hamstrings again if you let go it is a lot harder. If you really want to step it up grab some weights and there are all sorts of things you can do. You can work on your biceps and really do some coordination, you can also do shoulder presses, tri kickbacks. You can do them in reps or just count and then switch. You can do a chest press where you are coming to the middle. As you can tell this is getting my heart rate up, Remember when doing cardio the first 3-5 minutes are the hardest if you can push through that you can get through it. I’m Carol White, owner of Carol White’s personal fitness studio. Have a great day,

