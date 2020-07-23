Ellsworth Air Force Base tightens their pandemic related restrictions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base have been restricted since COVID hit. And now, there are more places they can't go.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is tightening restrictions for service members and their families as the area’s tourist season heats up. Bars, clubs, casinos, concerts, and water parks were already on the no-go list. A recent email sent to KOTA Territory indicates the restrictions have been expanded to include the Sturgis Rally, the Central States Fair, and Kool Deadwood Nights.

"With all the tourists that are expected, over the next month, with Sturgis and Central States Fair and just the rest of our economy, in order to protect," said Scott Landguth, Ellsworth Development Authority. "The reason why they're here, they're mission is to keep plains flying for our national defense. The decision was made to put some more restrictions back in place for the Air Force."

Ron Jeffries, the Central States Fair general manager, says support the base's decision.

"Well we recognize that Ellsworth Air Force Base might not be able to participate in the way that they have in the past, but we know that there's still lots of different groups of people out there and families that want to come back out and experience the fun, excitement of a year-end celebration. And quite honestly, when you haven't been able to travel anywhere else in the US, our local families have the chance to come out and have a family vacation right here in Rapid City," said Jeffries.

The email we were sent also says service members shouldn't go to local restaurants for inside dining. Base officials stressed the goal is to keep active-duty people health. Officials also said the rules haven't changed since the arrival of COVID-19.

"It's extremely unfortunate because the demographic that we try to serve is our active duty service members and our veteran community. You know, it also affects the community as a whole," said Wayne Swier, Junior Vice Commander Rushmore Post 1273

Swier said when he was an active duty he tried to always support the community and would have wanted to during a pandemic as well.

The current restrictions go through the end of August.

