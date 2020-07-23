Advertisement

Another hot day today, and it stays hot into the weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and mostly sunny weather can be expected today, but I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm somewhere in the Skyview forecast area as a weak upper level disturbance lifts northeast. The best chance of storms will in northwest South Dakota on into North Dakota.

Friday will be hot with another chance of isolated afternoon storms, mainly east of the Black Hills.

Saturday will be hot again, then slightly cooler temperatures arrive Sunday along with a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms.

