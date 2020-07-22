The City of Sturgis gears up for 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis is gearing up for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and as you head into town, you may notice tents are up, and people are getting ready.

“Typical this time of year. There are more vendor tents coming up. I think what people will end up seeing is that there won’t be nearly as many vendors as in the past. The city has been working with people to make sure that their setups are as sanitary as possible,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

Ainslie says vendor numbers are down about 30% compared to last year.

“A lot of long term vendors that are not going to be coming this year, just due to either their state is in severe lockdowns or whatever it happens to be. We also do have a lot of new vendors that are first time vendors that are excited because they haven’t been able to come to events for several months,” says Ainslie.

When it comes to traffic control, some measures are starting to go up, and come Friday, August 7 Main Street and some side streets will start to be blocked off.

What about the campgrounds? The owner of Lamphere Ranch says planning happens year-round, but now it's time to get down to business.

"Now it's crunch time, and you got to get the grass mowed one or two more times and get all your supplies laid in and make sure your staff is ready to go. So it's a busy time," says the owner of Lamphere Ranch Campground, Ross Lamphere.

Lamphere says all of the cabins and RV sites are reserved for rally week.

“For tent camping or self-contained RVs, we still have room for those. So people who normally come at the last minute we can accommodate them,” says Lamphere.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.