Royalty graces Good Morning Black Hills ahead of Days of 76’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At first glance you may just see the beauty known by all who vye for the crown of rodeo queen. But for Jordan Tierney, Martina Loobey, and Laura Munger it’s so much more.

Jordan Tierney was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday, December 8th at the Tropicana Theater in Las Vegas. The 25 year-old from Oral, South Dakota represented her home state at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant as the 2019 Miss Rodeo South Dakota, becoming the fifth from her state to hold the coveted national title.

The rodeo queen circuit is competitive and with categories such as horsemanship, speech, photogenics, congeniality/personality and appearance it’s not easy being the queen.

Martina Loobey, 21, of Sturgis, was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Lady-in-Waiting and after a period of time was crown by former Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Jordan Tierney.

Before accepting her title of Miss Days of 76′, Laura Munger said it would be an “honor to represent the Days of ’76, as it celebrates the heart of South Dakota history and embraces the values of the state’s rich western heritage”

Jordan Tierney, Martina Loobey, and Laura Munger will be signing autographs, waving at fans, and entertaining guests all weekend long in Deadwood at the Days of 76′ rodeo.

