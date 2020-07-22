Advertisement

Pennington County sees additional COVID-19 death, 58 new cases in state

Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County.
The South Dakota Department of Health has had their hands full these past couple months looking into positive COVID-19 cases.
The South Dakota Department of Health has had their hands full these past couple months looking into positive COVID-19 cases.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 related death was reported as a woman from Pennington County in the 50 to 59 age range. The county has seen a total of 24 deaths.

Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County. Oglala Sioux County had no new cases.

The DOH reported 799 active cases out of 8,077 overall positive cases. Recoveries went up 78 from Tuesday to 7,159 overall.

The state also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations to 56. Total hospitalizations now sit at 790.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Wyoming’s 25th death from COVID-19 came from Campbell County. This is the county’s first death.

Politics

Liz Cheney’s break with Trump stirs up GOP conservatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some House GOP members claim Cheney is "disloyal" to Trump with her support of Fauci.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City emergency COVID-19 shelter gets financial boost

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Art Alley gets new mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

COVID strains tribal-government relations in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Keep bison at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

To expand Medicaid or not

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Wildfire burns 20 acres near Wanblee

Updated: 5 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Assault at Walmart turns into high-speed chase in Sheridan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
A Walmart assault became a high-speed pursuit in Sheridan, Wyoming on Monday.