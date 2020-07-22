Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

Trucker tried to pass the bike on U.S. Highway 385 near Custer
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when a semi-truck driver tried to pass him on U.S. Highway 385.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:46 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 385, 10 miles south of Custer.

The rider’s name is withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash happened about 11:53 a.m. when a semi-truck driver tried to pass the motorcycle as the biker began a left-hand turn into an approach.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The 64-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to the south Dakota Highway Patrol, a charge is pending against the truck driver.

