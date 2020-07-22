Man accused in shooting makes first appearance in court

The man accused of shooting two people at a Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning makes his first appearance in court Tuesday. 29-year old Arlen Hatten of Rapid City is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Tuesday morning, prosecutors said there were reports of six gunshots. They said two people were hit, one in the face and one in the arm, describing one of the victims as in extremely critical condition. The two were found in a car with two other people at the intersection of Omaha and Fifth Street and taken to the hospital. Those prosecutors said another judge put a note in the custody file requesting no bond, with prosecutors calling Hatten an extreme danger to the community. Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison cited that danger to the communitiy and ordered Hatten held without bond. If he’s convicted, Hatten faces up to 25 years in prison on each of the attempted murder charges and up to 15 years on each of the aggravated assault charges.