Liz Cheney’s break with Trump stirs up GOP conservatives

WASHINGTON (AP) – A small group of lawmakers has confronted House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney for what they said was disloyalty to President Donald Trump.

According to people familiar with Tuesday's closed-door meeting, the lawmakers called out Cheney for her support of Dr. Anthony Fauci and for her support for a primary challenger to a fellow Republican lawmaker.

One of the people familiar with the exchange says Cheney didn’t back down in the meeting and did not apologize for breaking with Trump.

The confrontation comes as the president has struggled with a response to the coronavirus pandemic and Republicans in Congress have been somewhat split on his handling of the crisis.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.