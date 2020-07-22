Advertisement

Is it crazy to buy a house now?

With unemployment up, stock market volatile and other uncertain economic issues, should you become a homeowner?
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Consumer Reports) - With record unemployment and a volatile stock market, we are living in uncertain economic times, to say the least, so you might think buying a home would be the last thing you’d want to do. But, as Consumer Reports explains, with a little creativity and flexibility, this could be the right time to buy!

Although navigating today’s real estate market may be tricky, Consumer Reports says there may be some benefits to buying a home now.

If you’re secure in your job and you have some savings, it’s actually not a bad time to buy. There are going to be opportunities that probably didn’t exist even just a few months ago.

The first benefit? Low interest rates. An average 30-year fixed mortgage rate this past April was just under 3.5 percent—the lowest on record since 1971. Remember that your credit score will dictate whether or not you can get the best possible rate.

Another benefit: Lower competition. Mortgage applications have declined by 35 percent since the first week of March—which may mean there are fewer buyers in the market right now.

But the question remains: How can you shop for and perhaps even buy a home while social distancing? CR says it might be easier than you think.

The irony is that the real estate market has been actually moving toward a sort of remote or digital experience for years. So skilled Realtors can do things such as tour a house for you with their phone so you can really get a sense of the house before you even have to go inside.

You’ll most likely want to step foot in the home before buying. Although rules are changing, follow local social distancing guidelines, avoid open houses, and make sure your Realtor arranges a private showing for you.

CR says being flexible with a buyer can help you land a better deal. For example, accept a distant closing date, wait to have a home inspection until the seller is comfortable having people in their house, or even let them rent back the house from you until the quarantine ends.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Consumer Reports - Home-buying during the pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Pennington County sees additional COVID-19 death, 58 new cases in state

Updated: 1 hour ago
Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County.

News

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Wyoming’s 25th death from COVID-19 came from Campbell County. This is the county’s first death.

Politics

Liz Cheney’s break with Trump stirs up GOP conservatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some House GOP members claim Cheney is "disloyal" to Trump with her support of Fauci.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City emergency COVID-19 shelter gets financial boost

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Art Alley gets new mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

COVID strains tribal-government relations in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Keep bison at a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

To expand Medicaid or not

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.