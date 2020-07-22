Advertisement

If you like it hot ...

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will build northward over the Skyview forecast area today on through Saturday. This means those 90s are back! At this time, Friday and Saturday look to be the hottest days ahead with highs in the middle 90s, at least!

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms on Thursday as a weak system moves northeast across the area.

The next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday and Monday when a more well-defined system moves in from the west.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Getting hot for the rest of the week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
A few shower and storm chances will occur Thursday and Sunday.

Forecast

Hot Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Morning Forecast

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats

Latest News

Forecast

KEVN Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM MDT

Forecast

Storms tonight, Monday then a drier, hotter close to the upcoming week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Weather Forecast

Forecast

A few Sunday showers

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Cooler temperatures stay with us to end the weekend, but with a few showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening Sunday. And this storm will linger into Monday with another round of afternoon and evening storms.The risk of thunderstorms is lower as we head into the coming week, and temps will warm up to the high 80s!

Forecast

A cooler weekend expected

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
It will be breezy on Saturday with a better chance of storms on Sunday.

Forecast

A cooler weekend on tap

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT

Forecast

Friday to be the hottest day of the year - so far

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:33 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s and triple digits all across the area - even in the hills.