If you like it hot ...

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will build northward over the Skyview forecast area today on through Saturday. This means those 90s are back! At this time, Friday and Saturday look to be the hottest days ahead with highs in the middle 90s, at least!

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms on Thursday as a weak system moves northeast across the area.

The next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday and Monday when a more well-defined system moves in from the west.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.